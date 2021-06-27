2023 Ohio prospect picks up Clemson offer

A class of 2023 recruit from the state of Ohio reported an offer from Clemson on Sunday evening via social media.

The Tigers have extended an offer to Centerville High School (Dayton, Ohio) point guard Gabe Cupps, he announced on Twitter:

Thank you to Coach Brownell and his staff for the offer to Clemson University!! @ClemsonMBB @Coach_Brownell pic.twitter.com/CIFcL7cPAY — Gabe Cupps (@CuppsGabe) June 27, 2021

Cupps (6-2, 170) also has offers from Ohio State, Cincinnati, Dayton, College of Charleston, Xavier, Miami (Ohio) and Brown.

A rising junior, Cupps helped Centerville High School to its first state championship this past season, averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore.

