2023 Ohio prospect picks up Clemson offer

By June 27, 2021 8:08 pm

A class of 2023 recruit from the state of Ohio reported an offer from Clemson on Sunday evening via social media.

The Tigers have extended an offer to Centerville High School (Dayton, Ohio) point guard Gabe Cupps, he announced on Twitter:

Cupps (6-2, 170) also has offers from Ohio State, Cincinnati, Dayton, College of Charleston, Xavier, Miami (Ohio) and Brown.

A rising junior, Cupps helped Centerville High School to its first state championship this past season, averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore.

