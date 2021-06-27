Clemson lands commitment from one of nation’s top D-ends

The Clemson football program has added another top prospect to its 2022 recruiting class.

One of the nation’s top defensive ends, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Jihaad Campbell, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Campbell is ranked as high as the No. 5 edge defender and the No. 92 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising senior chose Clemson over more than 30 other offers, including his other finalists – Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Clemson extended an offer to Campbell last August, and he made an unofficial visit to campus earlier this month. He also traveled to Tiger Town with his mother last October to attend the Boston College game at Death Valley.

Campbell spoke to The Clemson Insider earlier this year about what most strongly appeals to him about Clemson.

“I just like the culture,” he said. “Everything is different about them. The way they coach their players, the way they just go about everything – it’s very different and it’s very organized and structured properly.”

Campbell also took visits to schools such as Florida, Ohio State, Rutgers and Georgia this month.

After going more than three months without a public verbal pledge, the Tigers have picked up four in the past couple of weeks with Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil, St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride and Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park kicker Robert Gunn jumping on board along with Campbell, joining Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall, Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler and Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller in Clemson’s 2022 class.

Campbell played his first three years of high school at Timber Creek in Erial, N.J., before transferring to IMG Academy in January.

