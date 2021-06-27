What They Are Saying: Lawrence still Talk of the Town

The No. 1 pick in the NFL draft continues to get plenty of discussion in Jacksonville and around the nation.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Lawrence on Twitter.

The Top 40 QB is done. Putting Josh Allen over Aaron Rodgers was the hardest call of the whole list for me. I talk through the Top 4 here:https://t.co/oyfwxglhiL Also taking questions for tomorrow's #AskMeAnything pod with @PaulWBurmeister pic.twitter.com/8acGerlxI8 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 24, 2021

Urban Meyer On Trevor Lawrence's QB1 Status, Tim Tebow's Roster Standing https://t.co/tNVBliD7QU pic.twitter.com/K9Zdy8NGzf — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) June 25, 2021

Looking for some #Jaguars analysis? You’re in the right place! Safety Group Breakdown: https://t.co/I9y7MKR8wP Running Back Group Breakdown: https://t.co/I9y7MKR8wP Who’s the most important Jaguar not named Trevor Lawrence?: https://t.co/I9y7MKR8wP pic.twitter.com/rCQTXRiR2K — Generation Jaguar (@generationjag) June 24, 2021

It was great to photograph Trevor Lawrence again the other day. Great kid and super easy to work with! Btw, do you think I caught the pass in the first photo?😉 pic.twitter.com/fpTvUuik8r — Kevin Jairaj (@kevinjairaj) June 25, 2021

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have seen a bunch of early betting action ahead of Week 1, but which team is outpacing them?@SIGambling insider @Frankie_Fantasy weighs in on where sharp bettors have already placed their wagers https://t.co/2R9trpLLPt pic.twitter.com/nGA8zy5629 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 26, 2021

What does Urban Meyer think about Trevor Lawrence's current level of readiness to start Week 1? https://t.co/EoxXHaBGJj — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) June 26, 2021

@Jaguars receiver Collin Johnson on Trevor Lawrence right now on @ESPN690Jax – “when he throws the football it’s like an art.” — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) June 18, 2021

"He's not ready yet." Urban Meyer on Trevor Lawrence. FULL Article 👇 pic.twitter.com/q71JHCUdlt — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 26, 2021

Trevor Lawrence: generational talent

Zach Wilson: great tools, wide range of outcomes as to whether he can perform at NFL level

Trey Lance: generational upside, lower floor than Wilson

Justin Fields: future star QB

Mac Jones: best case is Kirk Cousins. worst case is decent backup — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) June 24, 2021

New Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence gets a sweet new mural in his hometown of Cartersville, Georgia. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IpqUxSeFV3 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) June 20, 2021