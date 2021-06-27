What They Are Saying: Lawrence still Talk of the Town

What They Are Saying: Lawrence still Talk of the Town

Football

What They Are Saying: Lawrence still Talk of the Town

By June 27, 2021 2:39 pm

By |

The No. 1 pick in the NFL draft continues to get plenty of discussion in Jacksonville and around the nation.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Lawrence on Twitter.

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

The Clemson football team has returned to school to begin what they hope is another run towards a national championship.  The Clemson Insider has confirmed that safety Jake Herbstreit is no longer with (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home