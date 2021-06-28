CBS Sports analyst thinks Clemson will slip up in the ACC

CBS Sports released its predicted win totals for the ACC on Thursday.

Chip Patterson held Clemson to its lofty standards and set the over under at 11.5 in the regular season.

The Tigers open the season with a stiff test against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. in the Duke’s Mayo Classic with major College Football Playoff implications.

Patterson picked Clemson to win the opener but thinks it will lose a game at some point in the regular season.

“I’m picking the Tigers to win the opener vs. Georgia, but if they do it’s very much in the realm of possibility that they could slip up later in the year,” Patterson said.

He also left the door open that Clemson could still lose to the Bulldogs and thinks the game is a toss up.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks