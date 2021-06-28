TCI confirms Clemson opponent for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Though it has not been officially released by the ACC or the Big Ten Conferences, The Clemson Insider has confirmed with our sources who Clemson will play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this year.

TCI has confirmed the Tigers will play at Rutgers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this season. The exact date and time will be released at a later time.

Of course, the Scarlet Knights ended Clemson’s season last year in the NCAA Tournament when they knocked off the Tigers in the first round. The 10th-seeded Scarlet Knights, making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991, upset No. 7 seed Clemson, 60-56, in the Midwest Regional on March 19 at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Tigers finished the year with a 16-8 record, including a 10-6 mark in the ACC.

