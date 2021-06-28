Where does Clemson's non-conference slate rank nationally?

Clemson’s 2021 non-conference schedule is one of the nation’s most challenging, in the opinion of one writer.

Berry Tramel of the Oklahoman ranked the 64 Power Five teams’ non-conference schedules in 2021 and put Clemson at No. 11 on his list.

The Tigers, of course, open the season against Georgia on Sept. 4 in Charlotte for what will be one of the marquee matchups of the college football campaign.

Clemson’s non-conference slate also includes games against South Carolina State (Sept. 11), UConn (Nov. 13) and of course the rivalry showdown against South Carolina (Nov. 27).

“Kudos to Clemson for playing two Power 5 opponents, particularly a behemoth like Georgia,” Tramel wrote.

