Fast-rising Virginia prospect adds Clemson offer

A fast-rising class of 2022 recruit from Virginia reported an offer from Clemson via social media Tuesday night.

Virginia Episcopal School (Lynchburg, Va.) combo guard Justyn Fernandez has received an offer from the Tigers, he announced on Twitter.

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oFHxd7GSgC — Justyn Fernandez (@JustynFernande4) June 30, 2021

Fernandez (6-5, 200) also owns offers from Seton Hall, Boston College, George Washington, Rhode Island, Robert Morris, VCU, Norfolk State, Radford, Virginia Tech, George Mason and La Salle.

La Salle was first to offer in July 2020, while the rest of the offers have come in since this past April as Fernandez saw his recruitment take off with his strong play on the AAU and camp circuit this spring.

