Three Tigers make preseason All-America team

A trio of Clemson players have been named to a preseason All-America team.

Pro Football Focus released its preseason All-America team this week, and three Tigers were recognized — wide receiver Justyn Ross, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Ross was named a first-team preseason All-American by PFF, while both McFadden and Bresee earned third-team honors at their respective positions.

Ross enters 2021 having recorded 112 receptions for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns over 29 career games (14 starts) from 2018-19 before missing all of 2020.

McFadden, who earned second-team All-ACC honors from PFF in 2020, is a returning starter at tackle who enters 2021 having played 1,099 career snaps over 29 career games (12 starts).

Bresee, the former No. 1 recruit in the country, burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020. He became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016), after posting 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety over 12 games (10 starts).

