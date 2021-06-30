Clemson 'dream school' for Sunshine State wide receiver

Earlier this month, Clemson hosted several prospects from around the country at Dabo Swinney Camp.

There were plenty of standouts from the Sunshine State, including Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange three-star wide receiver Asaad Waseem.

Waseem (5-11, 170) was accompanied to Clemson by some of the nation’s best prospects in the class of 2023 — Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star outside linebacker Malik Bryant, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive end Derrick LeBlanc.

“We all loved it,” Waseem told The Clemson Insider. “I’m pretty sure they’re at the top of the board for all of us. Just a great environment, great school.”

“It was good,” he added, regarding his visit. “I did really good at camp. [Wide Receivers] Coach [Tyler] Grisham really talked to me about a lot of things and then we toured the campus and the facilities.”

The highlight of the visit for the Waseem was recognizing the indoor basketball facility. He likes to hoop, so if he ends up at Clemson, he’ll be there a lot, he said.

Grisham was impressed with Waseem’s speed and how he gets out of his routes. Although, he’s still looking for Waseem to improve one aspect of his game, which should take it to the next level.

“He told me that I did good at the camp,” Waseem said. “One thing I need to work on is when I get into my routes, I kind of rise up. He told me to stay low, keep my pad level low and I can take that for the long run.”

Waseem hasn’t been able to catch up with Grisham because his month of June has been so busy. He did get the Tigers’ wide receivers coach’s number and plans on giving him a call sometime soon to catch up.

In addition to Clemson, Waseem has taken visits to Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Cincinnati and Ole Miss.

However, Clemson is still the standard for the Florida wideout.

“Right now, they’re my dream school,” he said.” If I ever get Clemson, they’ll definitely be top-3.”

What’s going to be the most important factor for Waseem when finding his next home?

“I want a family environment, I want them to treat me like family,” Waseem said. “I want to see how the players get treated before I get up there, talk to previous players and see how they’ve been treated. I just want a family environment.”

