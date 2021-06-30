In-state standout can see himself at Clemson

Clemson recently handed out an offer to an in-state product from the 2024 Class.

Kyle Greene Jr. found out about his Clemson offer from his dad, who found out from the head of Greene’s AAU team — Upward Stars Southeast.

While Greene is a Blythewood, South Carolina native, the 6-2 point guard currently plays his high school basketball at Pace Academy in Atlanta (Ga.).

Greene caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his recent offer and his current recruitment.

“I was actually pretty excited because Clemson’s a big school, it was my first ACC offer,” Greene said. “It was really exciting for me.”

Greene’s recruitment has just started to take off. He picked up offers from Texas A&M and South Carolina earlier last week, before receiving an offer from North Carolina A&T, in addition to his offer from Clemson.

“It means a lot, it shows that the work that I’m putting in on the court and off the court is paying off,” he said. “It’s showing that all the long drives, late nights being in the gym, it’s really just telling me that the work is paying off and to keep going. It’s not over, you can’t get content with any of this. There’s more to be done.”

Clemson saw Greene play at both of the live events that he was at in Georgia. He saw at least one Clemson coach at all of his games and after one of his games, that’s when he was presented with an offer from the Tigers.

Greene hasn’t had an opportunity to talk with Clemson’s coaching staff because of the NCAA’s recruiting rules, but it’s obvious that the Tigers like what they saw from him.

“On the court, I feel like I’m a true point guard that can score the ball,” Greene said. “I can get my teammates involved, but also create shots for myself. I’m really good off the dribble. On defense, I can [clog] passing lanes, I can stay in front of my man. I’m pretty tall for a point guard at my age, that helps.”

Greene is pretty familiar with someone already on Clemson’s roster in rising freshman guard Josh Beadle.

“For them to recruit him, we play kind of similar games,” he said. “As I watch them more, I’m sure they play a style that I can see myself being a part of.”

