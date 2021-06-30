NFL analyst ranks Lawrence No. 1

In no real surprise, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting the respect he deserves heading into his rookie season.

The NFL Network’s Cynthia Freelund projects the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 1 overall pick to be the most productive rookie quarterback this coming season. A big reason she says is the ability he showed in his Clemson career to step and deliver the football in all situations.

“Lawrence is the only QB who has played 200 snaps against the blitz over the past three seasons, and PFF graded him above 90 on such passes,” Freelund said. “My computer vision shows that the No. 1 overall pick threw a lot of quick passes (such as screens) in college. In terms of getting his feet and hips set quickly when making these quick throws, he ranks in the top two percent of my eight-season sample (that is to say, based on the percentage of quick passes where a QB’s base was set in 1.5 seconds or less).

“In my sample, QBs who entered the NFL with the ability to maintain a stable base also mastered the quick-passing game at the pro level more quickly — and at this point, we can expect Lawrence to follow suit. As far as fantasy football is concerned, Lawrence is my 16th-ranked quarterback for 2021, meaning that while he has the opportunity to change Jacksonville’s future, pump the brakes on over-drafting him this season.”