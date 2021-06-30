Senator worried about wealth of riches at elite programs

Senator Tommy Tuberville worries that student-athlete compensation for their name, image and likeness will further concentrate power in college football.

The former Auburn head football coach discussed the implications of the NIL with Steven Dennis of Bloomberg. Tuberville provides interesting nuance to the issue with football experience and his new position as a freshman senator representing the state of Alabama.

He is worried recruits will gravitate towards schools with the ability to market players with better agents and lawyers that provide more potential for profit.

This certainly includes national powers like Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State.

The NCAA on Wednesday announced more details on the implication of the NIL prior to the start date for six states who have signed bills on the subject that take affect on July 1.

