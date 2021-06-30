Should Jags trade RB with Etienne now in the fold?

The Jacksonville Jaguars turned heads when they drafted former Clemson standout Travis Etienne as their second first-round selection and the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Running back did not seem to be a glaring issue on the 1-15 team last year because Jacksonville’s James Robinson looked outstanding in his rookie season.

Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games despite joining the team as an undrafted free agent.

But now with Etienne in the stall, analysts are suggesting the Jags should trade Robinson to fill other missing pieces on their roster.

However, others are not sold after Etienne spent a lot of time in organized team activities and minicamp working at wide receiver to bolster the passing game for his former teammate Trevor Lawrence.

Tyler Nettuno of JagsWire.com thinks for now head coach Urban Meyer and the Jaguars should stick with both players splitting time in the backfield.

“When you consider the fact that Etienne has a much different skill set than Robinson, being an explosive downfield runner with the chance to contribute in the passing game (not that Robinson isn’t effective in that regard), it makes a lot of sense to keep them both around,” Nettuno said.

Bleacher Report thinks that with the addition of Travis Etienne, the Jaguars should consider trading James Robinson. https://t.co/zz9hP9u0MT — The Jaguars Wire (@TheJaguarsWire) June 29, 2021

