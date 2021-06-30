TCI confirms: Clemson adds non-conference opponent

Clemson added another non-conference opponent on Wednesday, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

TCI was told the Tigers will take part in a quadruple-header basketball showcase at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 11. Clemson will face off against Drake at the home of the Atlanta Hawks.

Drake finished the 2020-’21 season with a 26-5 mark, including a15-3 record in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament and knocked off Wichita State in the first round before losing to Southern Cal in the second round.

According to Jon Rothstein, other matchups in the event include Auburn-Nebraska, LSU-Georgia Tech and Ole Miss-Western Kentucky.

Earlier this week, the ACC announced the Tigers will play at Rutgers on Nov. 30 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

