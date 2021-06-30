What is the NCAA doing to restrict NIL?

The NCAA communicated with Athletic Directors early Wednesday in response to questions about the new name, image and likeness legislation.

In screenshots of an email obtained by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, NCAA officials explained more details of the plan that was passed on Wednesday at the NCAA Division I board meeting.

The communication explains that for starters student-athletes are allowed to enter into agreements with school boosters for compensation so far as it accords with state law and school policy, is not a prohibited inducement and does not constitute pay for play.

In the second screenshot the email outlines what is prohibited in the new policy.

1) NIL without quid pro quo 2) Compensation contingent on enrollment at a particular institution 3) Compensation dependent on performance on the field.

The third screenshot clarifies that schools may still use the name, image and likeness of student-athletes for charity, educational activities and participation in athletic performance covered under state law.

The NCAA sent to ADs earlier today a Q&A related to the NIL policy that the Board of Directors will adopt today at its meeting. Here are three of the most interesting… pic.twitter.com/iFEWaHFls0 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 30, 2021

