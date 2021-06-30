Where does Swinney rank on this list of top FBS coaches?

By Staff Reports | June 30, 2021 10:40 am ET

Sporting News this week unveiled its annual ranking of FBS coaches, and it comes as no surprise which two coaches top the list.

For the fourth consecutive year, Sporting News ranked Alabama’s Nick Saban at No. 1 and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney at No. 2.

Sporting News’ ranking of the top 25 FBS coaches for the 2021 season was determined by a six-person panel of voters.

After Saban and Swinney, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Florida’s Dan Mullen, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and North Carolina’s Mack Brown round out the top 10, in that order.

You can see Sporting News’ full ranking of the top 25 FBS coaches here: link.

