ACC Commish releases statement on NIL

By July 1, 2021 2:17 pm

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips sent out the following statement in regard to the interim policy adopted by the NCAA allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, which went into effect on Thursday.

“The ACC fully supports its student-athletes and the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness,” Phillips said. “We appreciate the interim policy that creates a common standard and will continue working with congressional leaders to enact federal legislation, which is needed to protect and benefit all student-athletes in the long term.”

 

