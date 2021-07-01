ACC quarterbacks already taking advantage of NIL

It did not take long for college athletes across the country to announce how they were going to make money now that the NIL laws were officially passed by the NCAA.

The new bylaws, which allow student-athletes to make money through their name, image and likeness without penalty, went into effect Thursday morning and even in the early hours student-athletes were announcing deals they have made.

Two ACC quarterbacks, according to ESPN, Florida State’s McKenzie Milton and Miami’s D’Eriq King entered the marketplace when they signed on as co-founders of Dreamfield, an NIL-based platform focused primarily on booking live events for student-athletes, including autograph signings, meet-and-greets and speaking engagements.

They both announced the deal shortly after midnight.

Milton and King will be the public faces of Dreamfield and will recruit other athletes to use the platform.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!