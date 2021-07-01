ACC quarterbacks already taking advantage of NIL

ACC quarterbacks already taking advantage of NIL

Football

ACC quarterbacks already taking advantage of NIL

By July 1, 2021 4:44 pm

By |

It did not take long for college athletes across the country to announce how they were going to make money now that the NIL laws were officially passed by the NCAA.

The new bylaws, which allow student-athletes to make money through their name, image and likeness without penalty, went into effect Thursday morning and even in the early hours student-athletes were announcing deals they have made.

Two ACC quarterbacks, according to ESPN, Florida State’s McKenzie Milton and Miami’s D’Eriq King entered the marketplace when they signed on as co-founders of Dreamfield, an NIL-based platform focused primarily on booking live events for student-athletes, including autograph signings, meet-and-greets and speaking engagements.

They both announced the deal shortly after midnight.

Milton and King will be the public faces of Dreamfield and will recruit other athletes to use the platform.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

14m

Now that he’s coaching the tight ends, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is looking to solidify that position group on the recruiting trail. The Tigers are currently in the mix for Cumming (…)

1hr

Two more Tigers announced their name, image, and likeness deals on Thursday. Wide receiver E.J. Williams, who recorded 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman campaign, announced his (…)

6hr

Clemson safety Tyler Venables announced his first name, image and likeness deal on Thursday. Venables signed with Go Puff, a service that delivers snacks and groceries. The sophomore safety and son of (…)

7hr

Another Clemson player has signed a name, image and likeness deal. Wide receiver Justyn Ross announced his new partnership with The Players Trunk — a marketplace that offers player-​owned and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home