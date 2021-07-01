Another Clemson player signs NIL deal

By July 1, 2021 8:25 pm

Another Clemson football player signed an NIL endorsement deal Thursday.

Clemson safety Nolan Turner reposted Barstool President Dave Portnoy’s Instagram story on Thursday afternoon announcing he officially signed with Barstool Sports.

Portnoy announced the launch of Barstool Athletes on Thursday morning that gives merchandise to college athletes in exchange for promotion with their NIL. More details on the Barstool Athlete brand is expected in the coming days.

Turner recorded 66 tackles and a team high three interceptions last season at safety. The graduate also earned second team All-America honors from multiple publications.

