California prospect, die hard Clemson fan holding out hope for offer

There are those with family connections to Clemson and there are those who have family connections in Clemson.

The Tigers hosted a litany of prospects on campus this summer from all over the country, including Santa Ana (CA.) Mater Dei Prep 2022 three-star Quincy Craig.

Craig caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his Clemson visit and his current recruitment.

“My visit was nice up there at Clemson,” Craig said. “I go out there almost every summer, it’s a beautiful college. You got the lake right next to it, the fields are nice, the academic building is very nice.”

Being that Craig is out in California, why Clemson?

He has family in the Seneca area, who are big Tigers fans. Even Craig, who was born and raised in California, is a die-hard Clemson fan himself.

Craig had the opportunity to prove himself at one of the earlier sessions of Dabo Swinney Camp. He worked out at wide receiver and planned to work out at defensive back the following day, even speaking with Clemson defensive backs coach Mike Reed about potentially doing so.

Unfortunately for Craig, he injured his hamstring and was unable to go the next day.

“I would describe my playstyle as I like to be physical,” he said. “I’m very shifty when I’m coming off the line, I have a little bit of speed to myself. Also, I don’t look the part of my size, but I definitely play up to it. I return kicks, I block field goals, I catch the ball, catch deep passes, I pick up blocks against 235-pound backers. I won’t back down from anything. I’m all for it. I love the game of football.”

However, it didn’t stop him from receiving positive feedback from Clemson’s coaching staff.

Both Swinney and Tigers wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham told Craig how much they like him.

“I need to reach out more, see what I can do to hopefully get up there and get an offer from them,” he said.

Grisham and Craig have developed a “good relationship,” they talk now and then while messaging back and forth on Twitter.

Craig just keeps trying to get his name out there, in hopes that he’ll end up at an ideal landing spot.

As soon as things started to open back up, Craig and his father traveled across the country. Craig went on an unofficial to Utah State, where he picked up an offer. He also holds an offer from Arizona State.

“It’s a crazy process,” Craig said. “Colleges are looking for bigger dudes, faster dudes. As long as I can go out there and go to camps, hopefully, a couple of colleges can look at me and see what I can do. It means a lot.”

