Clemson coach speaks out on shift in college athletics

By July 1, 2021 2:36 pm

By

A Clemson football coach spoke out on the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness policy on Thursday as player deals flooded social media.

Several Tigers like Justyn Ross, Matt Bockhorst, Fred Davis II and more announced NIL deals on social media with more to follow.

Clemson assistant coach and former standout Deandre McDaniel took to Twitter to express his feelings about the major shift in collegiate athletics and expressed two takeaways.

“1. Keep the main thing the main thing!,” he said. “Don’t let this opportunity distract you from your NFL goals. Everyone won’t make the NFL so this definitely will benefit some more than others! Still you must work.”

