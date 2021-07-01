Clemson cornerback announces NIL deal

Clemson cornerback announces NIL deal

By July 1, 2021 11:14 am

A rising sophomore cornerback is among the Clemson players who announced NIL deals on Thursday, the first day that deals for student-athletes’ name, image and likeness are allowed through the new interim NCAA policy.

Clemson cornerback Fred Davis announced his partnership with College Football Edits via Instagram.

A former highly touted prospect from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., Davis was credited with 13 tackles and two pass breakups in 183 snaps over 11 games as a true freshman in 2020.

