Clemson in hot pursuit of Georgia 4-star TE

Now that he’s coaching the tight ends, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is looking to solidify that position group on the recruiting trail.

The Tigers are currently in the mix for Cumming (Ga.) West Forysth 2022 four-star TE Oscar Delp.

Delp caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his current recruitment and where Clemson currently stands.

“I’ve been talking with Coach Elliott frequently, we’ve been talking every week,” Delp said. “He’s giving me space right now and not blowing me up too much, because he understands how crazy this process is. We’re always talking, texting back-and-forth, we have really good conversations.

Clemson is all in on Delp.

“They let me know that I’m the guy that they want,” he said.

Dabo Swinney has echoed similar sentiments to Delp, just about how much the Tigers want him and how they’re gonna develop him and get him ready for the next level.

While Delp has had conversations with Swinney, Elliott has been his main point of contact.

“It’s great,” Delp said of his relationship with Elliott. “He’s one of the coaches I’m closer with. We’re always talking. We had a really good unofficial visit there and got to spend a lot of time with him. He’s a really genuine guy, we have a great relationship.”

Delp is unsure if he needs to release a top group. He thinks that people already know who some of his top suitors are, which includes schools like Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, South Carolina and Florida, in addition to Clemson.

“They’re definitely up towards the top,” he said. “If I were to release a top group, they’d be in it.”

Delp says he might go straight into his commitment for his “next thing,” but he obviously still has to figure out where he’s going first.

In an ideal world, Delp would be committed before the end of September. He might do it at the end of the summer, that remains to be seen. If a commitment doesn’t come by the fall, then Delp would consider going to games and possibly taking visits as well.

“Really, I’m looking for that feel of somewhere I want to be for the next four years,” he said. “Everyone gets that certain feeling of where home is and I’m still looking for that. I want to go somewhere where I’m gonna be utilized the way that I play. I want to get the ball in my hands and be able to make plays.”

Clemson views Delp as a receiving tight end, kind of how the Tigers plan on utilizing freshman tight end Jake Briningstool. That’s how they envision using Delp, who is one of those tight ends, who can move around and stretch the field vertically.

That’s exactly what Delp sees himself as at the next level, he said.

“I see myself as a really versatile player,” Delp added. “I can put my hand down in the dirt and do things on the line. I can also flex out wide or slot. I can run any route you tell me to run. I’m also very fast for a tight end.”

When he was at Clemson, Delp had the opportunity to talk with Briningstool and Tigers freshman running back Will Shipley.

“They were really cool dudes, had good talks with them,” Delp said. “They were just telling me to take my time and do what’s best for me.”

He plans on making his way back to Clemson for the All In Cookout, he confirmed with TCI.

