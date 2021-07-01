Clemson offensive lineman gets in on the action

A Clemson offensive lineman got in on the name, image and likeness action on Thursday and announced his first deal.

Matt Bockhorst tweeted out his deal with the Gopuff delivery service that ships snacks and grocery items.

The graduate offensive guard was a second-team All-ACC pick who played 753 snaps and started all 12 games last season.

Gopuff delivers daily essentials (like Cookies & Cream Milkshakes) in minutes! Get $25 when you sign up. #Gopuffpartner https://t.co/KQS6a0UGLm pic.twitter.com/wgZ3DuCi81 — Matt Bockhorst (@MattBockhorst) July 1, 2021

