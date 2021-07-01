Clemson offensive lineman gets in on the action

Clemson offensive lineman gets in on the action

By July 1, 2021 12:14 pm

By |

A Clemson offensive lineman got in on the name, image and likeness action on Thursday and announced his first deal.

Matt Bockhorst tweeted out his deal with the Gopuff delivery service that ships snacks and grocery items.

The graduate offensive guard was a second-team All-ACC pick who played 753 snaps and started all 12 games last season.

