Finebaum makes his pick for winner of Clemson-UGA

Finebaum makes his pick for winner of Clemson-UGA

Football

Finebaum makes his pick for winner of Clemson-UGA

By July 1, 2021 1:10 pm

By |

Paul Finebaum has gone on record with his prediction for Clemson’s season opener against Georgia.

The ESPN SEC Network analyst said during the On The Beat Show on DawgNation this week that he believes the Tigers will fall to the Bulldogs in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

“I think Georgia is going to beat Clemson,” Finebaum said, via DawgNation. “I originally wasn’t sure about that when (wide receiver George) Pickens went down with the injury, (but) that was a long time ago, a lot of players in the portal.”

Finebaum was referring to UGA’s recent transfer portal addition of former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert. He also said he expects the Bulldogs to be the nation’s top-ranked team after the first week of the college football season.

“I think Georgia has far more upside in this game than Clemson, and I think Georgia wins this game and they are No. 1 in the country the following Monday,” Finebaum said. “I don’t know how you’d get around that.”

Clemson is currently a 3.5-point favorite over Georgia.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Clemson safety Tyler Venables announced his first name, image and likeness deal on Thursday. Venables signed with Go Puff, a service that delivers snacks and groceries. The sophomore safety and son of (…)

4hr

Another Clemson player has signed a name, image and likeness deal. Wide receiver Justyn Ross announced his new partnership with The Players Trunk — a marketplace that offers player-​owned and (…)

4hr

The first Clemson player to sign a name, image and likeness deal announced his new partnership on Instagram Thursday. Trenton Simpson announced an official partnership with Yoke Gaming on Thursday. The (…)

5hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Heisman Trophy finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and national women’s lacrosse player of the year Charlotte North of Boston College are the top Atlantic Coast Conference male and (…)

5hr

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced college athletes will have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness beginning Thursday. Governance bodies in all three divisions adopted a uniform (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home