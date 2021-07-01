Finebaum makes his pick for winner of Clemson-UGA

Paul Finebaum has gone on record with his prediction for Clemson’s season opener against Georgia.

The ESPN SEC Network analyst said during the On The Beat Show on DawgNation this week that he believes the Tigers will fall to the Bulldogs in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

“I think Georgia is going to beat Clemson,” Finebaum said, via DawgNation. “I originally wasn’t sure about that when (wide receiver George) Pickens went down with the injury, (but) that was a long time ago, a lot of players in the portal.”

Finebaum was referring to UGA’s recent transfer portal addition of former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert. He also said he expects the Bulldogs to be the nation’s top-ranked team after the first week of the college football season.