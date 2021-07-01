First Tiger announces NIL deal

Football

First Tiger announces NIL deal

The first Clemson player to sign a name, image and likeness deal announced his new partnership on Instagram Thursday.

Trenton Simpson announced an official partnership with Yoke Gaming on Thursday. The platform allows fans to play video games face to face against their favorite athletes. Former Clemson standout Tee Higgins also participates with the gaming service.

Simpson played in 12 games last season and started three at linebacker and recorded 32 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 4.0 sacks and a forced fumble in 281 snaps over 12 games.

The sophomore is poised for a breakout season moving towards the 2021 season.

