One of nation's top athletes names Clemson among favorites

One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools on Thursday evening via social media.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star athlete Joenel Aguero, who lists more than two dozen offers, announced his top 12 schools.

Clemson made the list for the 6-foot, 195-pound rising junior, along with Alabama, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas.

Aguero is ranked as the country’s No. 38 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson extended an offer to Aguero, who projects as a defensive back at the next level, in early June.

