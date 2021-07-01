Ross announces NIL deal

By Staff Reports | July 1, 2021 10:42 am ET

Another Clemson player has signed a name, image and likeness deal.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross announced his new partnership with The Players Trunk — a marketplace that offers player-​owned and game-worn player exclusive gear — via social media Thursday.

Excited to team up with @theplayerstrunk to come out with my own custom merch. Stay tuned throughout the year for more!!! Go support 💯💯 Link In Bio pic.twitter.com/CH2RTgZksx — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) July 1, 2021

Ross enters 2021 having recorded 112 receptions for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns over 29 career games (14 starts) from 2018-19 before missing all of 2020.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do yo ur part to help. #SaveNicks