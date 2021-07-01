Two more Tigers sign NIL deals

Two more Tigers announced their name, image, and likeness deals on Thursday.

Wide receiver E.J. Williams, who recorded 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman campaign, announced his partnership with Playmaker and Playmaker Talent via Instagram.

Veteran Braden Galloway announced his partnership with Opendorse via Instagram as well. The local standout out of Anderson, S.C. caught 27 passes for 369 yards for two touchdowns in 2020.

