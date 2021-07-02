5-star, nation's No. 1 athlete intrigued by Clemson

Clemson continues to make an impression with one of the nation’s best prospects.

While 2023 five-star ATH Samuel M’Pemba is not currently in the country and didn’t have an opportunity to make his rounds on the recruiting trail this summer, he plans on hitting up Clemson’s coaching staff when he’s back in the States.

M’Pemba is in Benin in West Africa and has been visiting there through the duration of the summer.

The nation’s top-ranked ATH, according to the 247Sports Composite, caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his current recruitment and what he’s been hearing from Clemson lately.

“I like Clemson a lot,” M’Pemba said. “Especially how everyone says that they have a great family and how much fun they have. And, as well as the way you can be developed on and off the field.”

The main point of contact and the lead recruiter for M’Pemba’s has been Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I talked to Coach Venables and we didn’t really talk much about football,” he said. “We mainly talked about life and how I was going through the summer.”

Their relationship isn’t very close right now, but when M’Pemba gets back to the U.S, he’s hoping the two can build a strong connection.

M’Pemba says he plans on making it up to Death Valley for a game this upcoming season.

“Definitely around the top,” M’Pemba said when asked where Clemson currently stands in his recruitment. “Once I’m able to get back in contact with them, hopefully, things will go smoothly, but time will tell.”

Since he’s out of the country, M’Pemba’s teammate and recent Clemson verbal commit 2022 four-star DE Jihaad Campbell hasn’t been recruiting him to follow in his footsteps just yet. However, once everyone gets back to IMG Academy’s campus, M’Pemba said: “it’s about to be crazy.”

That’s especially the case, with all of the ‘22s committing soon.

When looking for a school at the next level, M’Pemba is looking for a program that will be able to develop him to his max, he said.

“I feel that for the way I’m built you wouldn’t expect me to move the way I do,” M’Pemba added when asked to describe his playstyle. “I feel that at 6-4, 230, I can move like I’m 195.”

