PFF's shocking pick for top ACC quarterback

PFF College’s Ben Brown broke down who he thinks is the best quarterback in the ACC on Thursday.
While it’s not a surprise his top returning quarterback in the conference isn’t Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei, Brown’s pick is pretty surprising.
“It’s not a significant stretch to say that D’Eriq King could be the top returning QB in the ACC,” Brown said.
King completed 211 out of 329 passes last season for a 64.1 completion percentage with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first year at the helm for Miami.
Uiagalelei obviously had a much smaller sample size than King last season with just two starts. But the young quarterback burst onto the scene completing 78 of 117 passes for a 66.7 completion percentage with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
Sam Howell, the junior North Carolina quarterback, was exceptional last season. Howell completed 237 of 348 passes for a 68.1 completions percentage with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
So it is a significant stretch to put King ahead of Uiagalelei and Howell, who are both in the top five to win the Heisman Trophy in 2021.
D'Eriq King: ACC QB1? pic.twitter.com/JSBTNUFJ1s
— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 1, 2021
