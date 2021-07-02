PFF's shocking pick for top ACC quarterback

PFF College’s Ben Brown broke down who he thinks is the best quarterback in the ACC on Thursday.

While it’s not a surprise his top returning quarterback in the conference isn’t Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei, Brown’s pick is pretty surprising.

“It’s not a significant stretch to say that D’Eriq King could be the top returning QB in the ACC,” Brown said.

King completed 211 out of 329 passes last season for a 64.1 completion percentage with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first year at the helm for Miami.

Uiagalelei obviously had a much smaller sample size than King last season with just two starts. But the young quarterback burst onto the scene completing 78 of 117 passes for a 66.7 completion percentage with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Sam Howell, the junior North Carolina quarterback, was exceptional last season. Howell completed 237 of 348 passes for a 68.1 completions percentage with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

So it is a significant stretch to put King ahead of Uiagalelei and Howell, who are both in the top five to win the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

