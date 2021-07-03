A July 4th weekend the McDaniel family won't forget

A July 4th weekend the McDaniel family won't forget

Football

A July 4th weekend the McDaniel family won't forget

By July 3, 2021 8:39 pm

By |

A Clemson football coach welcomed a new addition to his family this weekend.

Former Clemson star Deandre McDaniel, now a defensive analyst with the Tigers’ defensive backs, announced on social media that he has a new baby boy.

Kross Kairo McDaniel was born on Friday, July 2, at 6 pounds and 19 inches, Deandre posted on Twitter.

A two-time All-American for Swinney back in his playing days at Clemson, Deandre lettered at Clemson from 2007-’10. In 2009, he helped lead the Tigers to their first ACC Championship Game appearance with his first All-American season.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

A future Clemson Football star signal-caller earned a major honor this weekend. Clemson class of 2022 commitment Cade Klubnik of Austin (Texas) Westlake has been named Most Valuable Player of the Elite 11 (…)

reply
8hr

Development of a winning culture in the locker room always precedes a turnaround. The Jaguars focused on building that culture after their 1-15 season in 2020. The key piece for the franchise was adding (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home