A July 4th weekend the McDaniel family won't forget

A Clemson football coach welcomed a new addition to his family this weekend.

Former Clemson star Deandre McDaniel, now a defensive analyst with the Tigers’ defensive backs, announced on social media that he has a new baby boy.

Kross Kairo McDaniel was born on Friday, July 2, at 6 pounds and 19 inches, Deandre posted on Twitter.

✝️Kross Kairo McDaniel ✝️

✝️Kross Kairo McDaniel ✝️

Newest Addition to the Family‼️

A two-time All-American for Swinney back in his playing days at Clemson, Deandre lettered at Clemson from 2007-’10. In 2009, he helped lead the Tigers to their first ACC Championship Game appearance with his first All-American season.

