Clemson DT announces NIL partnership with underwear brand

Another Clemson player has agreed to an endorsement deal for his name, image and likeness.

Tigers freshman defensive tackle Payton Page announced via social media late Friday night that he has partnered with PSD Underwear, a “premium, on trend boxer brief” brand based in Los Angeles.

I am blessed to be a @PSDunderwear athlete. — Payton Page (@PaytonPage55) July 3, 2021

A national top-40 player according to ESPN and four-star recruit by all services, Page signed with Clemson last December and enrolled in January.

Page did not have a 2020 high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A three-year starter at Dudley High in Greensboro, N.C., Page had 191 career tackles, including 55 tackles for loss. He had at least one tackle for loss in every game his sophomore and junior seasons, a streak of 27 straight games.

