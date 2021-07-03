Finebaum believes Lawrence, Etienne's new coach will 'flame out'

ESPN personality Paul Finebaum predicts the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville will not end well.

Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” show that he believes Meyer, who is of course the new head coach of former Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, will fail badly in the NFL.

Meyer is already in hot water before even coaching his first game with the Jaguars, as they were among a few teams that were each fined for offseason workout violations, with the franchise drawing the largest fine at $200,000.

“The idea that Urban Meyer is in trouble is just downright shocking to me,” Finebaum said sarcastically. “I’ll try not to sound like a broken record, but this is not going to work. It may work short term because he has Trevor Lawrence and you can build a team. But ultimately, Urban Meyer is going to flame out.”

“It’s already happening,” Finebaum continued. “This guy does not get along with rules. He does not like to be told what to do. It didn’t work at Florida when he fled, it didn’t work at Ohio State when he battled the administration and finally walked off or was pushed out, and it’s not going to work here.”

