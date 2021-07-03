Klubnik hints at future Clemson connection?

The Elite 11 Finals continued in Los Angeles on Friday, with the 20 quarterbacks invited to the event also participating in The Opening Invitation 7-on-7 Jamboree.

Clemson four-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik of Austin (Texas) Westlake is among those in LA for the competition, along with a top recruiting target of the Tigers in Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth 2022 four-star tight end Oscar Delp.

A video on Twitter shows Klubnik hitting Delp for a red-zone touchdown, and Klubnik later replied to the video, tagging Delp in the tweet and including a tiger emoji with a question mark.

.@CadeKlubnikQB connects with @DelpOscar in traffic for a redzone score at The Opening 7v7. pic.twitter.com/pGwH3wkDNy — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) July 3, 2021

Klubnik, who committed to Clemson in March, is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 65 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Delp, meanwhile, is the ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the country for the 2022 class per multiple recruiting services.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Delp, who told us that he continues to communicate frequently with tight ends coach Tony Elliott and the Tigers.

“They let me know that I’m the guy that they want,” he said.

