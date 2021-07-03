NFL Insider weighs in on whether Watson will be traded

Will Deshaun Watson be traded ahead of the 2021 season?

CBS Sports Insider Jason La Canfora weighed in on the saga surrounding the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback, saying right now he doesn’t envision a scenario in which Watson is traded given his present legal situation.

“This is a star player under criminal investigation and facing a civil process while already at war with his franchise,” La Canfora wrote. “The NFL as a rule takes its cues from the justice system, and with so many allegations from so many complainants, this could linger for months barring a global settlement of sorts.

“Some suggest the Texans trade him, but I can’t see another owner wanting to take on this player under these circumstances and I tend to believe he will end up on the Commissioner’s Exempt List to start the season.”

Nothing has been resolved in the 22 civil lawsuits against the former Clemson quarterback for sexual assault, and it does not appear it is going to happen anytime soon.

“Barring a settlement, I don’t think there is anything close to closure on this situation, and even a settlement itself wouldn’t necessarily wrap up the NFL’s probe into this matter,” La Canfora wrote. “I suspect this goes into September.”

