Chestnut once shared his championship secrets with Clemson

Joey Chestnut further asserted himself as one of the most decorated athletes in sports history on this fourth of July.

Chestnut bested his own world record as he downed 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in Coney Island, N.Y. on Sunday.

At the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans, former Clemson standout Amari Rodgers caught up with the eating champ to get discuss the art of maintaining dominance. Chestnut reminded Rodgers that repeating championships is a habitual act.

“It’s just muscle memory, you know you’ve done it before and can do it again got to your happy place because this is something you love to do so feed off the energy,” Chestnut said.

Chestnut won his 13th hot dog eating championship Sunday which is tied for the most championship titles in a single event with Rafael Nadal’s 13 French Open titles in tennis.

In New Orleans Chestnut likened his desire to win to Rodgers’ desire to win national titles at Clemson.

“It’s a weird competition, if I get on that stage to eat, I am doing it to win,” Chestnut said. “Just like if you get on that field in front of all those people you’re not going to stop just because there is a little bit of pain you’re going to push through.”

The champ does it again! A few years ago our own @arodgers_3 went inside the mind of Joey Chestnut to find out how he’s maintained such dominance! pic.twitter.com/CMfgKBHptZ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 4, 2021

