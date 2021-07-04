Clemson commit shows off his skills

Many top prospects from across the country competed in the Pylon 7on7 National Championship this weekend at the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Among those who showcased their talent in the tournament was Clemson commitment Sherrod Covil, the four-star class of 2022 safety from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Va.

Covil competed with the Houston-based Fast 7v7 squad and posted a video on Twitter of a nice interception that he snagged during Saturday’s action, which took place at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

🥱 I cover that Post too‼️ I’m just special at knocking heads off 🎳‼️ Blessing to be able to play for @RoSimonJr and the @Fast7v7 organization. Thank you 🙏🏾 for the opportunity #threestripelife /// pic.twitter.com/vc0moOHqor — Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) July 3, 2021

Covil (6-0, 190) is ranked as the No. 11 safety in the 2022 Class, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He attended Clemson’s Elite Retreat in June before committing to the Tigers on June 17.

