Son of Division I head coach blown away by Clemson

During the final weekend of Dabo Swinney Camp, all eyes were on Austin (TX.) Westlake 2022 four-star QB Cade Klubnik, and rightfully so.

Klubnik has been a hard Clemson commit since March and camp was really his first opportunity to work out in front and with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

However, there was another quarterback worth keeping an eye on, one that threw with Klubnik the entire day.

That quarterback is Fiskdale (MA.) The Loomis Chaffee School 2024 prospect Dante Reno, who is the son of Yale University head coach, Tony Reno.

He recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his visit and his ongoing recruitment.

“It was awesome,” Reno said of his visit. Clemson’s always been a dream school since I was little, growing up watching them, watching Tajh Boyd and obviously Trevor [Lawrence] over the past couple of years and Deshaun Watson play. It’s cool to be there, be where they went.”

Reno had the opportunity to meet with Dabo Swinney, in addition to Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott when he took an unofficial, before his day at Swinney Camp.

“Really seeing how the players interacted with each other was probably the biggest thing I took away was like how close they are, how much of a family it is,” he said.

Reno spent the entirety of camp working with Streeter, while Klubnik was his throwing partner.

“I learned so much from him,” he said. “They were all just giving me feedback on what I could do better, how the process is for them. They take it so slow with quarterbacks, they didn’t offer Cade until this past season…They just take it really slow, they like to wait it out and see what happens.”

While Clemson’s might’ve been Klubnik’s last offer, he was building a relationship with Clemson’s coaching staff for 3-4 months before his offer. Reno’s father, who is the head coach at Yale, coached Klubnik’s older brother, Reed.

Reno was informed by Klubnik that Clemson takes it slow and that the Tigers really do their research.

“It means a lot more, rather than just doing a call and just offering right away,” Reno said. “They know me, they know my family and they take a lot of pride in what they do, so it’s awesome.”

Because Reno’s father is the head coach at a Divison I program, he’s been around the game a long time and understands the ins and outs of the recruiting process.

“It’s definitely better,” he said.”The more you learn from these schools like Clemson, the more you learn what they do, the more you learn how they operate. It’s going to make that decision a lot easier and you’re gonna feel a lot better about yourself when you make it.”

At the end of the day for Reno, “it’s all about ball.” He learned so much working with Streeter and having Klubnik as a throwing partner.

Beyond that, he was blown away by what Clemson had to offer.

“It’s everything that you see on TV, everything that Coach Swinney preaches,” he said. “Nothing’s fake, everything’s real. They keep it 100 with every kid they bring there. The coolest thing I saw was after the camp, Coach Swinney. They had a line, maybe 110 yards in the indoor facility and he took a picture with every single kid at the camp.”

