What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence

There continues to be plenty of buzz surrounding Trevor Lawrence heading into his rookie campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about the former Clemson quarterback:

✅ Trevor Lawrence: 4,200 yards, 25 TDs

✅ Trey Lance: 8 starts, 12 total TDs

✅ Justin Fields: 65-plus% completion rate@ConorOrr's realistic rookie goals https://t.co/eytBdwrODB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 4, 2021

Could Trevor Lawrence be the first OROY in #Jaguars history? Oddsmakers think he's the favorite. (Via @Covers) https://t.co/Z6BmVPxQ2C — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 4, 2021

To trigger heated conversations around the BBQ … My top-5 most UNDERVALUED QBs: 1) Lamar Jackson (QB5, 60.8)

2) Trey Lance (QB23, 154.0)

3) Aaron Rodgers (QB9, 94.8)

4) Trevor Lawrence (QB15, 119.9)

5) Carson Wentz (QB17, 135.4) #fantasyfootball — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) July 4, 2021

Lawrence doesn’t appear to be very limited in these clips. https://t.co/OuHhQvEK2g — The Jaguars Wire (@TheJaguarsWire) July 2, 2021

Jaguars Wide Receiver Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Trevor Lawrence https://t.co/OOJhPdm7Ee — Texas Vet⭐️Sicario⭐️#Bow2None🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mud2Gold) July 3, 2021

Here’s why Trevor Lawrence hasn’t signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars #NewsBreak https://t.co/NiXzZQr8Iu — Monroe W Smothers (@AOnly1roe) July 3, 2021

5 Bold Predictions For Trevor Lawrence's Rookie Season https://t.co/wp3ZJReZB8 — Jaguar Report (@JaguarReport) July 3, 2021

