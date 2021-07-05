Clemson target, top-50 national recruit releasing top-10 list

July 5, 2021

A top-50 national prospect is set to limit his list to 10 teams in the coming days.

Gardendale (Ala.) four-star defensive end Kelby Collins announced on Twitter that he’ll be dropping a top-10 list soon.

Collins picked up an offer from Clemson on June 1 and was on campus four days later for Dabo Swinney Camp and a subsequent unofficial visit.

Collins (6-5, 250) is the No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 46 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

In addition to Clemson, Collins holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M on his list of nearly two dozen offers.

