Elite 11 Finals was everything Clemson QB commit 'dreamed for it to be'

Clemson’s future was on full display this past week.

Austin (TX.) Westlake 2022 four-star QB and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik was lauded for his performance at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles (CA.) The event is catered and intended towards the top quarterbacks and rising seniors in the Class of 2022.

Klubnik had a week to remember.

“It was awesome,” Klubnik said. “It was everything that I ever dreamed for it to be. Just growing up as a little kid, dreaming of maybe making it to it one day and then just getting to be there and living in the moment every day and every second. It was awesome. It was so fun.”

Klubnik received MVP honors for his performance.

“My kind of goal was to learn as much as I could and build as many relationships as I could,” he said. “I went and tried to be myself this week and it ended up paying off. I didn’t make it too big of a deal, just went and had fun with it.”

Klubnik had an opportunity to work with renowned quarterback coaches Jordan Palmer, Quincy Avery and Indianapolis Colts quality control coach Jerrod Johnson. He also had a chance to learn from UNC’s Sam Howell and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler.

What Klubnik was able to accomplish didn’t go unnoticed, it took Social Media by storm, but it also excited Clemson’s coaching staff quite a bit.

“They were really excited with what we got done,” Klubnik said. “With the limited amount of time that they’ve gotten to see me throw in person, I think they were really excited to see that, just see a little bit more of me, on and off the field.”

Even though Klubnik hasn’t signed his National Letter of Intent, he’s already become an ambassador for Clemson, working overtime on the recruiting trail.

“There’s a saying that you’re only as good as the guys around you, which is huge,” he said. “I want to be able to build as great of a team as we can. A great receiver isn’t very good without a great quarterback and a great quarterback isn’t very good without a great receiver.”

Klubnik had an opportunity to workout with two high-priority Class of 2022 prospects for the Tigers in Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star TE Oscar Delp and Jennings (LA.) four-star RB Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Travis.

“I think so,” Klubnik said when asked if Clemson stands pretty high for both Delp and Etienne. “I think this week helped both of them a ton, just like with all aspects of getting to spend time with each other. We got to spend a lot of quality time with each other…We had a lot of really good conversations. I think [Clemson] stands pretty high on both of their charts, so I’m interested to see what happens.”

While Alabaster (AL.) Thompson five-star DE Jeremiah Alexander wasn’t out in California, he’s another high-priority target for the Tigers and will be announcing his commitment on July 8. Alexander is the nation’s No. 1 edge rusher and No. 15 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” Klubnik said. “I’m not 100% sure what he’s going to do, but I’m feeling pretty good about it, so I’m excited to see what he does.”

With Klubnik and Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star WR Adam Randall committing early, it’s been one of their top jobs just getting guys to come with them, Klubnik added.

With The Opening 7on7 Invitational and the Elite 11 Finals being interconnected, Klubnik had an opportunity to continue to build rapport with Randall, in addition to working out with both Delp and Etienne.

“It’s been huge,” he said. “Just being able to go into Clemson with an already great connection on and off the field is gonna be awesome. We threw multiple touchdowns this weekend in The Opening, it was so fun. We’re gonna end up probably being roommates together.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!