Lawrence giving his all to Jaguars

Lawrence giving his all to Jaguars

Football

Lawrence giving his all to Jaguars

By July 5, 2021 1:58 pm

By |

Trevor Lawrence signed a life-changing contract on Sunday and is ready to hit the ground running at training camp later this month.

Lawrence singed a four-year $36.8 million contract with a fifth year option and $24.1 million in guaranteed money.

The former Tiger sounded off on Twitter and made it clear he will do his best to honor Jacksonville’s commitment.

“Gonna give Duval everything I got,” Lawrence said. “Couldn’t be more proud to represent Jacksonville. Let’s go!!!”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

21hr

Many top prospects from across the country competed in the Pylon 7on7 National Championship this weekend at the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Among those who showcased their talent in the tournament was Clemson (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home