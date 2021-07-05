Lawrence giving his all to Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence signed a life-changing contract on Sunday and is ready to hit the ground running at training camp later this month.

Lawrence singed a four-year $36.8 million contract with a fifth year option and $24.1 million in guaranteed money.

The former Tiger sounded off on Twitter and made it clear he will do his best to honor Jacksonville’s commitment.

“Gonna give Duval everything I got,” Lawrence said. “Couldn’t be more proud to represent Jacksonville. Let’s go!!!”

