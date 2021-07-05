Rodgers ranked among most important Packers entering 2021

Amari Rodgers was an important part of Clemson’s offense during his career as a Tiger, and he will be an important piece for the Green Bay Packers in their receiving corps, too.

After playing a key role in Clemson’s four straight College Football Playoff berths from 2017-20, Rodgers was selected by the Packers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft in April.

Green Bay traded its third-round pick and one of its fourth-round picks to the Tennessee Titans in order to move up and grab Rodgers, who concluded his Clemson career with 181 receptions for 2,144 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns over 55 career games.

Rodgers was recently ranked as one of the most important Packers heading into the 2021 season, with Forbes contributor Rob Reischel putting the 2020 first-team All-ACC selection at No. 28 on his list.

“The Packers haven’t had a legitimate slot receiver since Randall Cobb left after the 2018 season,” Reischel wrote. “Cobb, a second-round pick in 2011, was just 5-foot-10 himself, but had 470 receptions and 41 touchdowns as a Packer.

“Rodgers could be a dynamic weapon in the slot, and also help in the return game, which has been a problem in Green Bay for years.”

At Clemson, Rodgers earned starting roles at receiver and punt returner in 2018 and contributed in those roles in 2019 after a remarkable comeback from an ACL injury, and then recorded a career year as a senior in 2020.

The Knoxville, Tenn., native became only the fifth Clemson player since 2000 to record touchdowns by rush, reception and punt return in a career.

—Clemson Athletics communications contributed to this story