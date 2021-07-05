SI writer gives his 'realistic expectations' for Lawrence in year one

A Sports Illustrated writer laid out what he would consider a “good” season for this year’s rookie quarterbacks, including the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence.

Conor Orr of SI set his realistic expectations for the five quarterbacks that were taken in the first round of the draft, and for Lawrence, Orr believes that 17 starts, 4,200 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 10 or less interceptions and a 65-percent completion percentage are reasonable numbers to expect from the former Clemson signal-caller.

“We’re using Justin Herbert’s 2020 as a baseline for what is possible, though Herbert was working with a better offense and had a defense that generated more opportunities to score for that offense,” Orr wrote in his article. “This Jaguars’ roster is thin and will take time to develop. So, too, will Lawrence alongside his new coaches and coordinators.”

