Uiagalelei set to carry on Clemson QB legacy

D.J. Uiagalelei enters the 2021 season with lofty expectations after he burst on the scene last year.

Uiagalelei started in two games in 2020 when Trevor Lawrence missed time due to virus protocols and showed he is prepared to take the reins of the Clemson offense.

The sophomore took the Tigers to the wire at Notre Dame in his first start and led a come from behind victory at Memorial Stadium against Boston College the following week.

Uiagalelei’s two starts in 2020 earned him favorable odds to win the Heisman Trophy and many think he will one of the top three quarterbacks in college football in his first full season as the starter.

PFF’s Anthony Treash described Uiagalelei as the latest in the line of great Clemson quarterbacks after Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson and Lawrence.

“They’ve got another juggernaut on their hands,” Treash said on Sunday.