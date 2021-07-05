What They Are Saying: Lawrence officially a Jaguar

The top pick in the 2021 NFL draft put his pen to paper and is now officially a Jacksonville Jaguar.

Trevor Lawrence signed a four year $36.8 million contract on Sunday with $24.1 million in guaranteed money and a fifth year option.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we take look at all the talk on Twitter about Lawrence signing his deal.

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed a four-year, $36.8 million contract that includes $24.1 million in guaranteed money and the standard fifth-year option, per source. @mgcsports and the @Jaguars finished off the deal yesterday, and Lawrence will be there on Day 1 of camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 5, 2021

Gonna give #Duval everything I got. Couldn’t be more proud to represent Jacksonville. Let’s go!!! https://t.co/uGhKxqVkq4 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) July 5, 2021

Trevor Lawrence Signs His Deal With Jaguars, And His Signing Bonus Is Gigantic https://t.co/d2fR1sehbB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 5, 2021

Trevor Lawrence's 2021 cap hit is projected to be $6.9M… which would rank #200 in the NFL showing that QBs on rookie-deals, even those taken #1 overall, are the absolute best deals going in the NFL https://t.co/qMExBsFYPa — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 5, 2021

Trevor Lawrence is officially THE GUY in Jacksonville, signing a rookie contract for $36.8M with $24.1M in guaranteed money. #NFL | @ChelseaSherrod |https://t.co/qFBBXwiFRL pic.twitter.com/DvTuA9yzzm — NESN (@NESN) July 5, 2021

Trevor Lawrence already passed his physical and will get his signing bonus paid in full within 15 days, per source. The deal, negotiated by @mgcsports, includes no offset language and annual roster bonuses in 2022-2024, which are guaranteed even in the event he's on active/NFI. https://t.co/z9e3Aj2LNr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 5, 2021

Trevor Lawrence not only signs the most lucrative pretax deal for an NFL rookie in '21 draft, but by playing in Florida–one of 9 states without a tax on wages–he'll take home more pay as well. @SportsTaxMan, @LevAkabas & I have the net $ for top 5 picks: https://t.co/EH3rheDXvt pic.twitter.com/567gbWJFYG — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) July 5, 2021

BREAKING 🐆: The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed rookie QB Trevor Lawrence to a four-year, $36.8 million contract, per the AP. Here's what we know about the deal. https://t.co/MemCWiOVl0 pic.twitter.com/I4WGuciRpG — First Coast News (@FCN2go) July 5, 2021