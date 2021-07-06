Clemson players get group NIL deal

By July 6, 2021 1:23 pm

Clemson student-athletes struck a deal with an upstate business this past week.

Tiger Moving posted Instagram ads with 42 Clemson football players this past week after the NCAA allowed student-athletes to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness.

The ads featured a post that was shared on the players’ Instagram stories throughout the week.

Miami players received an offer that totaled $540,000 distributed evenly for 90 players from American Top Team.

