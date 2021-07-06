Higgins ready for breakout season

Tee Higgins is ready for a breakout season in year two of his NFL career.

The Bengals selected Higgins with the 33rd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and it paid off for them in his rookie season.

Higgins proved a reliable weapon for Joe Burrow hauling in 67 passes for 908 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games with 14 starts.

He told the Bengals he feels even better after a rigorous offseason program as Cincinnati prepares to gear up for training camp at the end of July.

“My biggest thing was to get stronger. I was just really in the weight room,” Higgins said. “It feels really good and I feel even faster.”

Higgins impressed at organized team workouts and minicamp this summer. Burrow, the Bengals quarterback and former No. 1 pick, noticed a difference in Higgins this summer.

“He looks like a different guy out there,” Burrow said during minicamp. “We were throwing the deep balls and the first couple I under threw him a little bit and I was like, ‘Gee Tee, where did that come from?'” The Bengals have a stall of young weapons at wide receiver this year with the addition of Ja’Marr Chase out of LSU. But Burrow knows Higgins will be a premier target this season. “I didn’t really expect that from him. He’s getting out of there this year,” Burrow said. “We have some horses on offense that I’m really excited about. Tee’s going to have a big year.” Cincinnati players report to training camp on July 27.

