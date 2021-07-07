College football expert has interesting top five

By Staff Reports | July 7, 2021 10:21 am ET

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney never puts stock in polls, much less preseason rankings.

Phil Steele’s preseason magazine hit the shelves this week as did his preseason Top 25 rankings.

Steele ranked Clemson fourth behind No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 3 Ohio State.

He still ranked the Tigers ahead of No. 5 Georgia ahead of their high-profile matchup in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 4.

“Dabo Swinney is trying for his third national title in six years and has a team capable of getting there,” Steele said.

Steele deemed two other ACC teams worthy of preseason honors in No 12 North Carolina and No. 16 Miami.

His top ten is as follows:

10. Cincinnati

9. Washington

8. Iowa State

7. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

5. Georgia

4. Clemson

3. Ohio State

2. Alabama

1. Oklahoma

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!